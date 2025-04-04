75 Nursing Students Receive NELFUND Loans

Share

The management of the Oyo State College of Nursing Sciences, Eleyele, has confirmed that seventy-five (75) Students of the institution have benefited from the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

According to a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dotun Oyelade, and made available to New Telegraph, the College’s Provost, Gbonjubola Owolabi, disclosed this during a management meeting held on Friday.

The Provost expressed the College’s appreciation to NELFUND and congratulated the successful beneficiaries.

“This is to inform the College that we received the loan funds for 75 students yesterday,” she announced.

Owolabi commended the initiative, revealing that while 78 Students applied, 75 were successfully awarded the loan.

“Our College is grateful to NELFUND for this support to our students. We also congratulate the 75 students who have benefited.

“This strategic effort aims to ensure that students who genuinely need the funds can continue their education without the burden of financial constraints,” she said.

She added that the loan beneficiaries would soon be invited for a meeting to ensure proper documentation for the 2025/2026 academic session.

According to her, “NELFUND has paid the full fees of about 96% of the students who applied for the loan. This is impressive.”

Owolabi also encouraged other students to take advantage of the NELFUND loan programme to ease their academic journey.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

