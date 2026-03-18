74-Year-Old Woman Storms Soludo’s Inauguration With Fowl Gift

In appreciation to the sum of N100,000 cash gift from Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo, a 74-yearold woman, Madam Grace Okafor, yesterday stormed the Alex Ekwueme square venue for the inauguration with a fowl as a gift to the governor.

Okafor was at a function in Eziowelle town , though she is from Abatete in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State received the sum of N100,000.00 from Soludo which she invested in poultry business that yelled profit.

Dragging her wheelchair with a white fowl inside a bucket, she danced her way towards the podium to make her presentation.

“Yes I have come to witness the swearing in of Oluatuegwu; meaning a man that is not afraid of working;” she said. Continuing, Okafor recalled how she attended a function at Eziowelle where she told Soludo that he will win the second term election.

“Yes I told him that he will win and he won the election and the N100,000.00 that he gave me that day was invested in poultry business and this fowl is part of the proceeds and I am here to give the governor this fowl in appreciation for the money that he gave to me”, she narrated.”