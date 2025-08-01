74% Of Children In Detention Homes Awaiting Trial – Report

A new report has revealed that 74 per cent of children and young adults held in Nigeria’s borstal institutions (detention homes) were either awaiting trial or the outcome of legal reports. Only 26 per cent of those in custody had been convicted, highlighting significant delays in the juvenile justice process.

Titled “An Assessment of the Situation of Children and Young Adults Deprived of Liberty in Nigeria”, the 2024 report was developed by the Ministry of Interior with support from UNICEF Nigeria.

Published in 2025, the report provides a detailed analysis of the conditions and treatment of minors in conflict with the law. According to the findings, a total of 133,906 children and young adults were held in detention between 2018 and 2022.

The assessment drew data from 87 adult custodial centres, three borstal institutions, and 22 remand homes. Of the total, 127,526 were male and 6,380 were female.

The majority, 122,564, were detained in adult custodial centres, while 7,375 were in remand homes and 3,967 were in borstal institutions.