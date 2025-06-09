74% Inmates Captured In Ongoing NIN Registration – NcoS

Share

The Nigerian Cor rectional Service (NCoS) says it has successfully enrolled over 74 per cent of inmates nationwide into the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) database, contrary to media reports suggesting otherwise.

This is contained in a statement by the Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Abubakar Umar, yesterday in Abuja. Umar described as “misleading and inaccurate” a publication claiming that the National Identity Number (NIN) registration exercise was yet to commence in custodial centres across the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NIMC had granted the NCoS the license to conduct the registration at 256 custodial centres nationwide.

This followed a request by the NCoS Controller General, Sylvester Nwakuche. The initiative, approved in January 2025, is intended to integrate inmates into national development plans, enhance their security, an facilitate their identification incase of jailbreaks.

Umar clarified that the NIN registration of inmates in the custodial centres was not only ongoing but has recorded significant progress.

He said a majority of inmates across various custodial centres nationwide have already been successfully enrolled into the National Identity Database.

“The exercise was actively ongoing across all facilities and has so far captured 59,786 inmates out of a total custodial population of 80,879 as of June 7, 2025.

“This means that approximately 74 per cent have been captured into the NIMC plat form. – “This achievement is the result of a collaborative effort between the NCoS and the NIMC,”he said.

Umar, however, said that concrete mechanisms were in place to ensure the seamless registration of the remaining inmates.

He also reaffirmed the service commitment to data integration as part of national efforts to enhance rehabilitation, reintegration, and digital inclusion of persons in custody.

Share