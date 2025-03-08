74 Edo IDP undergraduates chased out of classes over tuition fees

Share

Founder of the Home for the Needy Internally displaced Persons (IDP) in Uhogua Ovia South East Local Government Area of Edo State, Pastor Solomon Folorunsho,

has called on members of the public to come to their rescue.

Pastor Solomon expressed worries over the level of hardship and hunger currently being experienced by about six thousands (6000) residents.

He averred that the camp needed urgent assistance from people with hearts of flesh to enable the camp take care of some urgent needs of the children.

“We are really facing tough times here; the population in the camp is increasing on a daily basis, our students gain admissions into high institutions every year. As we speak, we have over 100 undergraduate students in various Nigerian universities that can no longer go for lectures because we have not paid their tuition fees and other necessary things required for them to be comfortable in schools.

“Moreso, over 75 of our students are supposed to enroll for UTME examinations last month, but we couldn’t meet up the demand, We couldn’t also register 57 of them for SSCE, and NECO examinations. Tensions, however, heightened after some of our under graduates in one of the private universities in Delta State were sent home last month due to non-payment of tuition fees and other things.

“We are using this medium to appeal to Nigerians, the federal government, the state government, Christian bodies, and other corporate organisations to help us so that these students can return to lecture halls in their various Universities,” he said.

Meanwhile, five medical doctors and nurses that graduated from Edo State University Uzaire, with high grades from the home have appealed to the Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, to direct the state Hospital Management Board to provide a place for them to do their Internship.

The nurses have since submitted their credentials to the state hospital management board.

They said that they have all it takes to work as doctors and nurses. They also want an opportunity to give back to the society what the society has given them.

Pastor Folorunsho also appealed to the state government to provide more security personnel for the camp following a recent attack by unknown gun men, who raided the camp in the night and carted away valuables items.

“We need more security personnel in this camp. We have never recorded any robbery incident in the camp until few days ago, when some armed men came to the camp and stole our pumping machine and other valuables. This is a camp that houses over six thousand homeless persons. We are managing to survive on the good will of Nigerians. What is in the camp that these criminals came to steal? We are using this medium to call on the Edo State Commissioner of Police to come to our rescue; we need adequate security from the police through the state government.

“We are also begging Governor Okpebholo, to extend his magnanimity to us. We find it difficult to meet up with the daily needs of the children such as feeding, clothing, payment of tuition fees, medical care, books amongst other,” he said.

