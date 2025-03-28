73rd Birthday Anniversary: Jonathan Felicitates Tinubu

Share

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has extended his goodwill and warm wishes to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of his 73rd birthday anniversary.

In a birthday message personally signed by Jonathan, and conveyed in a statement issued on Friday by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, the former president congratulated Tinubu and acknowledged his service to the nation, particularly his contributions to restoring democracy after years of military rule.

Jonathan said, “I join your family and fellow compatriots in celebrating and congratulating you as you mark your birthday.

“I acknowledge your service to our dear nation, especially your role in the pro-democracy movement that led to the return of the current democratic dispensation.”

He noted that as a leader, Tinubu has demonstrated remarkable dedication to national development, having served as a critical opposition voice, Governor of Lagos State, and now as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Jonathan also prayed for God’s guidance and wisdom in Tinubu’s efforts to lead Nigeria toward unity, hope, equity, peace, and progress.

