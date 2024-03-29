72th Birthday: Tinubu, An Achiever, Messiah Of Black Race – Oluwo

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as an achiever and the messiah of the Black Race.

He stated the antecedents of President Tinubu are certificates to define his present position as the number one citizen of the giant of Africa (Nigeria) and the positive marks it portends for the future of our dear nation.

Oba Akanbi expressed assurance in the administrative prowess of the president, noting that he has fought and won many battles that will catapult Nigeria to economic prosperity.

He called on Nigerians irrespective of political and religious affiliation to drum support for President Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government as his birthday gifts.

A congratulatory message released by Oluwo through his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, reads “I celebrate President Ahmed Tinubu on his birthday. His approach to governance is unique. He has confronted the devils by challenging anti-masses programs such as the fuel subsidy removal”

“The best gift we can present to President Ahmed Tinubu for his birthday is to drum support for his administration. He needs a moral boost and encouragement,

“The president is an achiever and Messiah of the black race. He is a political actor whose commitment to alleviate the masses’ suffering is unwavering”

“I rejoice with the President once again. I pray God will continue to strengthen his health with mental alertness to constructively pilot the affairs of Nigeria to a constructive end”