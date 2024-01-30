72-Year-Old Man Commits Suicide In Benue

A 72-year-old retired soldier named Francis Dooga has reportedly committed suicide in his house opposite St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Nyiniongun, a suburb of Makurdi, Benue State’s capital city.

New Telegraph gathered that the deceased hung himself on a tree in his compound on Sunday, leaving no message behind.

The septuagenarian’s death was claimed to have left his neighbours perplexed as to what possessed him to commit such an act.

A resident of the region who did not want to be identified stated that none of the retired soldier’s family members were present when the man famously known as ‘Old Soldier’ committed suicide.

He said, “It was when one of the family members came in around 6:00 p.m. yesterday (Sunday) that he saw the body of the retiree dangling on a tree within the house that he raised the alarm.

“It was the alarm that drew the attention of neighbours to the house.

Another anonymous resident revealed that the ‘old soldier’ had previously complained of difficulties as a result of falling into the hands of those who allegedly scammed him.

However, no family member was able to provide the media with information on why the retired soldier committed himself.

When reached, the state command spokesperson, SP Catherine Anene, acknowledged the occurrence in a terse response, saying, “We have the report, and the investigation is ongoing.”