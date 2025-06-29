72-Year-Old, Beninese National, Others Nabbed In NDLEA Raids

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a 72-year-old grandmother, a Beninese national, and several others in coordinated raids across Delta, Kwara, and Lagos States.

At the Seme border area of Badagry in Lagos, NDLEA operatives on Tuesday, June 24, intercepted 26-year-old Vode Jean-Luck, a citizen of Benin Republic, as he attempted to smuggle 69 balls of skunk — a potent strain of cannabis — into Nigeria. The illicit drug weighed a total of 29.5 kilograms.

In Kwara State, a notorious drug dealer identified as Mary Bolanle Oladele, popularly known as Iya Nafi, was apprehended on Wednesday, June 25, during a raid by NDLEA operatives on her base in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area. The agency recovered various quantities of skunk, tramadol, and flunitrazepam from the premises.

Similarly, in Delta State, operatives arrested 72-year-old Mrs. Christy Ejaro on Tuesday, June 24, at Niger CAT area in Warri. Several sachets of skunk packaged in retail sizes were recovered from the septuagenarian.

Meanwhile, the NDLEA’s War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) social advocacy campaign continued nationwide over the past week, with sensitisation lectures delivered across schools and communities. Among the institutions reached were Yakubawa Model Primary School, Zango (Katsina); Police Secondary School, Igboora (Oyo); Divine Favour International Group of Schools, Bende (Abia); Command Day Secondary School, Ojoo (Ibadan); Mater Dei College, Udi (Enugu); Community Girls Secondary School, Yenagoa (Bayelsa); and Fiyinfolu High School, Ikole (Ekiti), among others.

Commending the officers and men of the MMIA, AIIA, Delta, Kwara, and Seme Commands, NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), praised their commitment to arrests and seizures recorded during the week.

He also lauded NDLEA commands nationwide for maintaining a strategic balance between drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction in line with the agency’s national mandate.