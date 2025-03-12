72 Patients Benefit From KWSG Sponsored Medical Surgeries

Share

No fewer than 72 indigent patients have benefitted from the free hydrocelectomy surgeries by the Kwara State Government, as part of efforts to eliminate Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) in the State.

The Commissioner for Health, Amina Ahmed El-Imam, disclosed this in Ilorin, the State capital, during the 2024 State Review Meeting on Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs).

According to the Commissioner, beneficiaries drawn from the three senatorial districts of the State received logistics support for transportation to and from the surgery centres.

She commended the medical team and health officials for their dedication towards translating government’s vision into action, adding that though the reduction in NTD cases across Kwara State is encouraging, there is the need to intensify efforts towards total elimination, while emphasising that, prevention is, however, the first line of defence, as treatment alone is not sustainable.

She said, “We need to improve on our efforts to eliminate these diseases. The first thing is prevention, since we can not afford to treat all. The role of Local Governments is crucial in ensuring that people prevent diseases. Information at the local level has a higher impact.”

The Commissioner charged the NTD Local Government Coordinators, their Assistants, and other key stakeholders, to take proactive steps, in combating Schistosomiasis, Soil-Transmitted Helminthiasis (STH), and Lymphatic Filariasis, to enhance a healthy society.

El-Imam noted further that access to preventive measures and treatment, particularly for children and young people, is essential for improving their overall health and academic performance.

“We must therefore go beyond what we have done so far. Students and younger ones can perform better if they are healthy. The drugs should, therefore, reach all the children as these diseases are completely preventable and treatable,” she added.

Also speaking at the meeting, State NTDs Coordinator Christiana Bamgboye acknowledged the significant progress made in reducing NTDs across the State as a result of government interventions and support from development partners.

The steady decline in cases of Schistosomiasis, Soil-Transmitted Helminthiasis and Lymphatic Filariasis in 2024, she noted, reflected the effectiveness of current efforts of Governor AbdulRazaq’s administration, expressing optimism that NTDs in Kwara State would be eliminated before the 2030 global target.

