72 Patients Benefit From KWSG-Sponsored Medical Surgeries

No fewer than 72 indigent patients have benefitted from the free hydrocelectomy surgeries by the Kwara State Government, as part of efforts to eliminate Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) in the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Amina Ahmed El-Imam, disclosed this in Ilorin, the State capital, during the 2024 State Review Meeting on Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs).

According to the Commissioner, beneficiaries drawn from the three senatorial districts of the State received logistics support for transportation to and from the surgery centres.

She commended the medical team and health officials for their dedication towards translating government’s vision into action, adding that though the reduction in NTD cases across Kwara State is encouraging, there is the need to intensify efforts towards total elimination, while emphasising that, prevention is, however, the first line of defence, as treatment alone is not sustainable. She said: “We need to improve on our efforts to eliminate these diseases.”

