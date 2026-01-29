718 Military Personnel Embark On 6 Months Transition Programme

About 718 military personnel drawn from the Army, Airforce and Navy have embarked on six months retirement transition programme at the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC), Oshodi, Lagos State.

These personnel, comprising corporals, sergeants, warrant officers and master warrant officers who have indicated interest in disengaging from active military service were inducted into Course 1/2026 of the Centre, a programme designed to prepare retiring service members for life after military service through entrepreneurship and vocational training.

The Commandant of NAFRC, Air Vice Marshal Nnaemeka Ignatius Ilo, warned participants that civilian life is markedly different from the regimented military environment, describing it as “highly competitive” urging them to adjust their mindset, manage expectations and prioritise family welfare. “Once you leave here, it is you and your family. That is when you truly understand the meaning of family first.”