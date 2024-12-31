71 Dead As Truck Conveying Wedding Guests Plunges Into River In Ethiopia

Share

No fewer than 71 people have been confirmed dead in Ethiopia after a truck packed with wedding guests and other passengers plunged into a river on Sunday.

This was disclosed in a statement issued yesterday by the spokesperson for the southern Sidama regional government, Wosenyeleh Simion.

The accident occurred in the Bona district, the regional communication bureau said in a statement issued late on Sunday.

Simion told Reuters at least 71 people had died, including 68 males and three females. “Five are in a critical condition and taking treatment at Bona General Hospital,” he said.

He added that the truck had missed a bridge and fell into a river and that the road had many bends.

Share

Please follow and like us: