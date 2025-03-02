70th Birthday: Abaribe Was Ready To Go To Prison For Nnamdi Kanu – Akpabio

Share

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio while celebrating the 70th birthday of the Senator representing Abia South, Enyinnaya Abaribe has described him as a true Igbo son, who loves and can take risk for his people.

Speaking at the birthday ceremony organized by Abia State Government in honour of the former Deputy Governor of the State, Akpabio said Abaribe took a risk that shocked everyone when he signed the bail bond for the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, describing him as a man of integrity who can make extraordinary sacrifice for his people, Ndi Igbo.

“Senator Abaribe, when you signed the bail bond for Nnamdi Kanu, people were shocked and said why will a Senator take this kind of risk?

“When I asked you why did you do it? You said that you believe strongly that even if he runs away you can go to prison on his behalf because of what he stands for.

“We are celebrating a man of astute integrity; we are celebrating a man of grace; it is God’s grace that has seen him through,” Akpabio stated.

The Senate President also applauded Governor Alex Otti for celebrating Abaribe irrespective of political differences and described the gesture as a profitable investment which dividend would be reaped in 2027.

He said that by the uncommon gesture Governor had endeared himself to Abia people as a generous man.

“Governor Alex Otti is like me. He will be generous to the people of Abia State because he is a man who is generous in his heart .

“I want to urge Governor Alex Otti, who has decided to honour you (Abaribe), that you (Otti) are not just honouring him, you are doing good politics, because through Abaribe, you have won your heart in the whole of Abia South Senatorial zone.

“When you are going for your second term, you will see that this was money well -spent .

“What you are doing today, What you are doing today, oh my God! If you know the way we rate Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe in Nigeria, you would know that you are celebrating a man that you cannot regret.

“This is why you see me here today, not necessarily for Abaribe, I have celebrated Abaribe in the Senate but I came to join you (Otti) to give glory to God for the life of a man that is worth emulating , for a role model of Ndi Igbo and the youths of Nigeria for a great man of integrity,” Akpabio declared.

In his remarks, Governor Otti while congratulating Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe on the milestone achieved, thanked God for his life and described him as a man of courage, fearless and one who is worth celebrating.

The Governor explained that the celebration of Senator Abaribe had no political attachment, saying that he was committed to celebrating Abians who deserved it.

“We are here to celebrate a man that is courageous, a man that is selfless, a man that is unafraid to say truth to power.

“Sometimes some of us were afraid for him but God preserved his life up till today. It is not because of him, it is grace.

“So, when I’m celebrating people that are worth being celebrated, I’m not interesting in politics; I’m not even a politician anyway.

“I believe that people who are worth being celebrated should be celebrated and Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe is worth celebrating.”

He added that he would host similar ceremonies for some distinguished Abians including Senator Chris Adighije, Bright Chimezie, Paulson Kalu and posthumous birthday of Jaja Nwa chukwu among others.

Otti affirmed that “the struggle for Biafra today is all about agitation for Ndigbo to be recognized and given equal opportunities like others,” which he noted was the heartbeat of an average Igbo man.

“The Biafra fight is not about Nnamdi Kanu. If you read the book that we have just unveiled today, you will understand what the Biafra fight is about. The Biafra of old cannot happen anymore, but the Biafra of the mind;

“We want to be equal citizens, we want to be treated alike and that is a challenge to Sen. Akpabio. So what we just demand is equal opportunity, that is all,”

The celebrant, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe while thanking God for His uncommon grace upon his life, said his frankness was a product of the virtues inculcated in him by his late father.

He stressed the need for those in positions of trust to strive to put in place favourable policies and programmes that would raise the living standard of the people and increase life expectancy and thanked Governor Alex Otti for honouring him.

Earlier In a sermon, the Abia North Central Conference President, Seventh – Day Adventist Church, Pastor Chimezie Iheoma noted that the celebrant, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has remained politically relevant for many years counting due to his exceptional services to the state and nation at large.

The event featured presentation of a book titled “Unbundled” written by Senator Abaribe.

