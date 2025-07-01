70th Anniversary: Mayflower Alumni Seeks Ogun Govt Support

The leadership of the Mayflower School Old Students Association (MOSA) has appealed to the Ogun State Government to step in and support the group in executing key capital-intensive projects, particularly perimeter fencing and large-scale infrastructural upgrades.

President of the group, Mr Wale Abdul, made the call at the weekend during a press conference where they unveiled the 70th anniversary logo of the iconic school founded by the late Dr. Tai Solarin.

While commending the Ogun State Government for efforts at improving education in the state, Abdul stressed that old students have already spent hundreds of millions of naira on various interventions over the years in bridging infrastructural gaps at Mayflower.

He said while the alumni had shouldered major responsibilities, the scale of development now requires urgent government participation. “We have done our bit, clinics, laboratories, libraries, classroom renovations, you name it.

“Different year sets have contributed millions to support the school’s growth. “The government that owns the school must come in to help us, especially in fencing the school and executing capital projects we can no longer carry alone”, Abdul said.

He also announced that the school’s 70th anniversary, coming up in January 2026, would be a grand celebration of its enduring legacy, while this year’s annual Tai Solarin memorial would be observed in a low-key manner to allow for adequate preparation.