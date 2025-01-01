70th Anniversary: Glamour, Excitement As Legal Minds Interact At Ibadan Bar Week

Share

The platinum jubilee anniversary of the Ibadan Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), and its 2024 Law Week celebration, witnessed exciting moments amidst the colorful setting and convivial spirit that pervaded, as featured myriads of epochal and scintillating events that will linger for ages.

The historic celebration commenced on Friday, December 13, 2024, with a Jumat Thanksgiving Service held at the Ansar-ud-Deen Central Mosque, Liberty Road, Ibadan, followed by an Interdenominational Church Service at the St. Anne’s Church, Molete.

Crème de la crème

The week-long activities witnessed a convergence of the crème de la crème in the legal profession at the Aare Afe Babalola Bar Centre, Iyaganku, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Among the personalities who participated, both physically and virtually, were: the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, who was represented by his Deputy, Chief Adebayo Lawal; ex-Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kayode Ariwoola; incumbent CJN, Justice Kudirat Kekere Ekun; Aare Afe Babalola (SAN and Patron of Ibadan Bar); Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN and former President of the NBA); Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), Attorney General and Minister for Justice; the first female Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Folake Solanke; Oyo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Abiodun Aikomo; the President of the NBA, Mazi Afam Osigwe; the Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Iyabo Yerima; Mallam (Prof.) Yusuff Alli (SAN), and Chief Adeniyi Akintola (SAN), among many other legal luminaries, as well as, judges.

The platinum anniversary and Ibadan Bar Week organised under the Chairmanship of Ibrahim Lawal, tagged: ‘Law, Legal Practice and Development’, which featured social gathering, visitation, games, dinner and awards, was superintended by Asiwaju Mutalubi Ojo Adebayo (SAN), who led the committee, comprising other eminent members of the Bar.

Pacesetter branch

On the opening day, Olanipekun in his keynote address, themed: ‘Ibadan Bar’s Platinum Jubilee: An Interrogation of the premiership of the Premier Bar’, underscored the history of the sobriquet: Premier Bar, associated with Ibadan Bar of the NBA. Tracing the advent of the name, Olanipekun concluded that:

“The Ibadan Bar is, by my conviction, the Pacesetter Branch of the NBA. It was the Ibadan Bar that played host to the first intermediate appellate Court of Appeal Edict No. 15 of 1967 and came into existence on 1st April, 1967.

“Without any fear of contradiction, Ibadan was the premier headquarters of advocacy at the time when fiery advocacy was the leading index for gauging the matrix of foremost advocates.

“Leaders of the Bar like Chief FRA Williams (SAN) had their formidable practice in their early days in Ibadan before moving to Lagos in the early 1970s. Chief Obafemi Awolowo (SAN), Chief Richard Akinjide (SAN), Chief Olisa Chukwura (SAN), Chief Folake Solanke (SAN), Chief Ladosu Ladapo, (SAN), Chief Afe Babalola (SAN), and Chief P C. Ajayi Obe (SAN), all practiced in Ibadan.”

Noble call

Reminiscing on the landmark achievements that the early advocates had made, Olanipekun called on the judiciary to maintain its integrity by purging itself of bad eggs. He urged the Bar and the Bench:

“To identify the bad and corrupt ones, bring them to justice, and flush them out of the system, lest they rubbish other good practitioners.” He called on the stakeholders to join the Chief Justice of Nigeria to sanitise the entire judicial system.

The Learned Silk also enjoined the Bar to stop all means of attacking judges, especially in the media, while urging the Bench: “To ensure temperate language for the legal practitioners, always acting nobly, whether in court or not, and behaving honourably with their colleagues.

“If the forbears of this branch had engaged themselves in mudslinging, war of attrition, among other vices, Ibadan Bar would not be where it is today. Life in the country will become solitary, poor, nasty, brutish, and short without law playing its proper role.” He further noted that:

“The Ibadan Branch has excelled in the legal profession by every imaginable matrix. It is, actually, the leader, leading with exemplary virtues, while others follow. In the next 30 years, when you will be celebrating your centenary anniversary, your grass shall remain green as you continue to blossom.”

Speaking in the same vein, the Oyo State Deputy Governor, Adebayo Lawal, who stood in for Makinde, urged the lawyers to maintain good conduct to project the profession better, stressing: “Let us always remember that caution is recommended in this profession; We must not blackmail one another because it is never found as part of the profession.”

The 92-year old first female SAN, Chief Solanke, also implored the lawyers to remain corruption-free in the discharge of their duties in a bid to safeguarding the profession’s integrity.

While urging legal practitioners to maintain their stand boldly without being biased as expected of them, she urged them to always be mindful of their appearance and look elegant in order to project the noble profession. She also urged lawyers to always maintain the culture of reading, despite the advent of technology, saying:

“Never be tired of reading because it is very critical for your work and profession. “Always remember that time is of essence. Your appearance is extremely important. Young lawyers, especially, should be industrious and follow the advice of the elderly ones.”

In his goodwill message, the AGF, Prince Fagbemi, charged legal practitioners to continue to play their pivotal roles in shaping the legal landscape of the nation, noting that NBA Ibadan remains a beacon of legal practice and contributed significantly to nation building, justice delivery and promotion of human rights.

“The legacy of excellence, diligence and integrity that the Bar upheld for the past seven decades is one that deserved to be celebrated by all Nigerians,” he said.

The Oyo State Commissioner for Justice, Mr Abiodun Aikomo, equally implored the Ibadan Bar to continue its excellent tradition and commitment to noble causes, saying: “70 long years after, the Ibadan Bar remains a vibrant, influential branch with a strong commitment to promoting the rule of law, justice and human rights in Nigeria.

“Persons who had their root at the Bar made impactful contributions to the Nigerian legal space as Attorneys General of the Federation, Attorneys General of states, Judges of various courts up to the Supreme Court within and without Nigeria.”

The Chief host, who is the Oyo State Chief Judge, Justice Iyabo Yerima, stressed the need for decorum to be restored in the legal profession as it was in the olden days, while congratulating the NBA Ibadan for the laudable achievements in the last 70 years.

Economic policies

On the national scene, the organisers arranged a discussion on: ‘Tinubu’s Administration’s Economic Agenda and Policy, How Far? So Far’, where the National Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bashiru Ajibola, alongside Ogun State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 election, Dr Segun Sowunmi, and a Lagos-based legal icon, Ebun Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), gave an engaging performance.

The trio dissected the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu’s administration. While Adegboruwa and Sowunmi submitted that:

“The consequences of the terrible economic policies of Tinubu were mass poverty, suffering, inflation, ‘Japa’ syndrome and a general sense of frustration in place of renewed hope”, however, Ajibola put up a stout defence insisting that:

“The criticisms were baseless and uncalled for.” For him, Tinubu’s administration is not a socialist government, urging the critics to stop using the parameter of socialism to assess Tinubu’s government.

Other discourse

The week-long anniversary also witnessed a series of educational and academic discussions anchored by distinguished scholars in the legal profession.

Speaking on the topic: ‘Medical Malpractices and Negligence: Law to the Rescue’, a retired Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice Peter Ige, called on medical practitioners in the country to take cognisance of the rule that guides their profession before embarking on any strike action.

He said: “It would be permissible for a doctor to withdraw his services (industrial action or strike) in pursuit of his rights under the Labour Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, provided that any doctor wishing to take that course of action must have made satisfactory arrangements for the continuing care of his patients and must have given adequate notice of his intention to these patients and to the hospital authorities.”

Speaking on: ‘The Lawful Use of Robotics And Artificial Intelligence in Legal Practice In Nigeria’, the Director of Robotics and AI in Nigeria, Dr Olusola Ayoola, who emphasised that human intelligence is still needed in the legal system in spite of the use of AI, called on policymakers to promote open source platforms for accessing, referencing and validating court judgments. “Although AI suggests some dependency on technology, the advantages outweigh the concerns,” he said.

At a session moderated by Dr Festus Adedayo, themed: ‘CNG as an alternative to the rising cost of PMS in Nigeria: Prospects and Challenges’, Engr. Tolulope Adediran, said that the designation for CNG is electric cars, and that: “CNG is in an intermediary position.” He also stressed the advantages of CNG as an alternative to fuel drive automobiles.

Corroborating his position, the Ibadan Bar Chairman, Ibrahim Lawal, and ex-Secretary, Lekan Thani, revealed the comparative benefits in CNG compared to fuel, noting, however, that the initial installation cost could be discouraging to low income earners.

They deplored the inaccessibility of CNG filling outlets, noting that only Mobil Filling Station has the outlet in Ibadan and some other cities. “BOVAS is planning to open gas outlets in three stations in Ibadan. Accessibility will help many other people to key into converting their cars from PMS to CNG,” disclosed the lawyers.

Investiture

The icing on the cake of the week-long event was the Segun Aderibigbe/YLF Ibadan Essay Competition moderated by Tomiwa Fadeyi, as well as the Dinner and Award Night where Dr Wale Babalakin (SAN), Chairman, Bi-Courtney Group of Companies, was invested as the new Patron of the NBA, Ibadan Branch.

