70m Children In High Risk Areas Vaccinated Against Polio – WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) yesterday reported that no fewer than 70 million children in Nigeria and other African countries in high risk areas have been vaccinated against poliovirus since the beginning of this year.

This feat, the organisation said, has been successfully achieved in conjunction with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). The WHO’s Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Makurdi, Benue State capital, to mark this year’s World Polio Day.

Moeti, who said that WHO had recorded huge milestones in the fight against the virus in Africa, which according to him, “has now gone a full year without detecting circulating variant Poliovirus Type 1 (cVDPV1).”

The Regional Director said: “In Southern Africa we marked the closure of the imported wild Poliovirus Type 1 (WPV1) outbreak that was declared in 2022. The swift and coordinated efforts of Malawi, Mozambique, and neighbouring countries such as Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe also inspired optimism.

These achievements highlight the strength of joint action, the resilience of our communities, and the unwavering dedication of frontline health workers.

“Data equally bears out these results. When comparing them from 2023 and 2024 (as of 31 August for each year), cVDPV1 detections have decreased by 96 per cent, while cVDPV2 detections have dropped by 65 per cent, respectively, in the African region.

