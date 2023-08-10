$700bn Valuation: FG, DFIs List Challenges Stalling Mining Growth

The Federal Government, in conjunction with key global financial institutions, has disclosed that multiple mining challenges in all fronts are inherently stifling Nigeria’s 44 different commercially viable minerals worth an estimated $700 billion from contributing adequately to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Dr.Mary Ogbe, represented by the Deputy Director, Mines Inspectorate Department in the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Okhuoya Onah, during the inauguration of the new National Executive Council of Miners Association of Nigeria in Abuja, said the Federal Government was concerned about the dearth of value addition in the country’s mining industry at the moment.

She expressed concern at the way minerals were being exported raw to Asian and European countries at ridiculous prices, adding that for the government, that is a disservice to the nation’s technological and industrial growth. She said: “I am happy to say that this country is highly blessed with abundant mineral resources. Some of these minerals occur in commercial quantities and they are of good grades.

However, it is disturbing to observe that our local industries largely depend on imported minerals such as gypsum, barite, talc, kaolin, etc., as their raw materials, despite the availability of such minerals in Nigeria. “It is also disheartening that minerals such as lead/zinc, copper, tin, columbite, manganese, tantalite, wolframite, and gemstones, just to mention but few, are exported raw to the Asian and European countries at ridiculous prices without value addition.

This has not helped the technological and industrial growth of the nation and has added to the unemployment challenge prevailing in Nigeria.” In its latest report on the mining industry titled: ‘Nigerian Mining – Progress, but still a long way to go’ by professional services firm, PwC, stated that the sector’s performance had been marred by slow growth, insecurity, illegal mining, smuggling, state and Federal Government tax alignment, weak value addition to a low levelof mining mechanisation and inadequate funding.

The report highlighted some emerging threats and potential roadblocks, which the country must watch out for. These include quick reve- nue verse long-term addition, brain drain and human capac- ity and increased competition for foreign direct investment. For instance, the country’s mining roadmap indicated the following minerals have been designated strategic in Nigeria: gold, lead & zinc, coal, bitumen, iron ore, limestone and barite.

Apart from limestone, most of these minerals continue to be predominantly exported in their raw form, and the value chain is largely underdeveloped, the PwC disclosed in its report. Similarly, a report from the Oxford Business Group titled: ‘Mining reforms in Nigeria to drive sector growth’ noted Nigeria has 600,000 tonnes of combined estimated reserves of alluvial and primary gold deposits.

It disclosed the deposits were generally among the highest quality in sub-Saharan Africa, adding that there were large proven reserves of gold in the southwestern schist belt, as well as in the north and centre of the country. There have also been several major lithium discoveries in recent years, concentrated in the northern states of Kogi, Nasarawa, Kwara and Plateau, as well as in the south in Oyo, Ekiti and Cross River.

The deposits are high-grade and hard rock, making these findings potentially attractive to investors. However, some 80 percent of gold mining is conducted by artisanal and small-scale miners at present, revealed the report. Such a high figure of ASMs affects the financial viability of the sector.

To buttress that, a pan-African multilateral development financial institution, the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) established a partnership with the Nigerian mining sovereign wealth fund, Solid Minerals Development Fund (SMDF), to accelerate commercial-scale, private sector-led mining projects by providing much- needed funding and technical advisory. SMDF said that Nigeria’s mining sector boasted 44 different types of commercially viable minerals worth an estimated $700 billion. However, the sector has been challenged by limited capital injections, inadequate geo-mapping tools and widespread illegal mining.