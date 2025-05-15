7,000 Steps A Day Can Help Reduce Cancer Risk –Study

Share

A large study from the University of Oxford, involving more than 85,000 people in the United Kingdom (UK) has found that the more steps you take each day, the lower the chances of developing up to 13 different types of cancer.

In the study, participants wore activity trackers that measured both the amount and intensity of their daily movement. On average, researchers followed up with participants six years later and found a clear pattern: more steps meant lower cancer risk, regardless of how fast those steps were taken.

The benefits began to appear at around 5,000 steps a day— anything below that didn’t seem to offer much protection. At 7,000 steps, the risk of developing cancer dropped by 11 per cent. At 9,000 steps, it dropped by 16 per cent.

Beyond 9,000 steps, the benefits leveled off. The difference in risk reduction became marginal, and varied slightly between men and women.

These findings support the popular recommendation of aiming for 10,000 steps a day—not just for general health, but potentially for cancer prevention too.

