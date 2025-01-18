700 Youths Register For First Osun Creative Conference

Share

No fewer than 700 youths across Osun State have registered to participate in the first-ever creative seminar targeted at driving the state’s economic development.

The event scheduled to take place between January 28 to 30 at the SDG skill acquisition centre in Iragbiji, Osun State would focus on Goals 8, 9 and 11 of the Sustainable Development Goals which focused on Decent work and and Economic Growth. Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, as well as Sustainable Cities and Communities.

A statement issued by Mr Bamikole Omishore, Special Adviser to Governor Ademola Adeleke on Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, stated that the conference underscores the administration’s commitment to fostering economic growth through creativity.

With the theme, “Innovate, Create, and Transform: Unlocking the Creative Economy for Sustainable Development,” the event will highlight the significant role of creativity in driving economic growth and achieving sustainable development.

“This event, with over 700 registered applicants, aligns with Governor Adeleke’s agenda to drive economic growth by leveraging creativity and innovation. Through collaboration with the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, the Agency on Creativity, Entertainment and Art, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, stakeholders, private sector leaders, and development partners, we have worked tirelessly to make this groundbreaking conference a reality,” Omishore said.

He added that the conference will feature a series of engaging sessions, exhibitions, and cultural showcases designed to inspire and empower participants, who are mostly youth with potential in the creative sector.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the House Committee on ICT and SDG, Hon. Adewumi Adeyemi disclosed that the Osun State SDG Creatives Conference 2025 underscores the critical role of creativity and culture in driving sustainable development.

“By fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and cultural preservation, this conference will help shape a more inclusive, resilient, and vibrant creative economy. We also hope this event will provide a sustainable framework to drive Osun’s creative sector forward”, he added.

