700 Megawatts Zungeru Power Plant Starts Testing – FG

The Federal Government has said that testing has started on the 700-megawatt, Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Plant in preparation for an assessment of the facility’s ability to supply electricity to the national grid.

Contrary to assertions to the contrary, the Federal Government asserts that the $1.3 billion project, situated in Niger State, has been connected to the national grid.

Adebayo Adelabu, the Minister of Power, clarified that the Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Plant is a significant infrastructure project with the capacity to generate 700MW, making it the second-largest hydroelectric plant in Nigeria, behind the Kainji Dam.

In response to questions from the industry contained in a document released in Abuja on Sunday by his Special Adviser, Strategic Communication and Media Relations, Bolaji Tunji.

He went on to say that the facility is situated in Niger State along the Kaduna River, close to the town of Zungeru. It is expected to produce 2.64 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity a year, which is over 10% of Nigeria’s domestic energy demands.

