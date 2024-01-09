70-Year-Old Man Abducted In Ogun

Adeife Ifelaja, a 70-year-old man has been abducted by yet-to-be-identified assailants in the Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

New Telegraph learnt that Ifelaja who is an elder in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) was kidnapped on New Year’s Eve while on his way to the cross-over service.

Pa Ifelaja, as he is affectionately known, has spent nine days in the kidnappers’ den.

A family member, who did not want his name published said the abductors had contacted the family and demanded N50 million in ransom.

“It is true that Pa Adeife Ifelaja was kidnapped on the night of Sunday, December 31, 2023, while preparing for the Crossover service. I learnt that the abductors are asking for N50m which the family said was huge.

“I heard they were negotiating for N10m but I don’t know if the ransom was paid. The incident was reported at a police station in Ijebu Igbo but up until now, nothing has been done,” he said.

When contacted over the phone, Commissioner of Police Abiodun Alamutu confirmed the occurrence.

The CP added that command operatives are doing everything possible to reconnect the elderly man with his loved ones.

Alamutu said, “Honestly the police have been working to get the man released, we are on it even when the kidnappers have been trying to mislead us about their location but we are on their trail and very soon, we shall achieve success”.