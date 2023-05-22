70% Of Food Exported From Nigeria Rejected Abroad – NAFDAC

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has said over 70 percent of food exported from Nigeria was being rejected in the United States and some countries in Europe.

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye who made this known on Sunday in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, expressed concerns over the worrisome trend which she noted was translating to huge financial loss for exporters of the affected food.

Adeyeye who stated that a trip to NAFDAC Export warehouses within the international airport would explain unequivocally the major reason for the continuous rejection of Nigerian exports abroad, adding that the situation may soon become a thing of the past if collaboration between NAFDAC and other government agencies at the ports was strengthened.

According to her, the Agency was responding to the challenge by initiating a collaborative adventure with the government agencies at the Ports, towards ensuring that goods were of requisite quality and meet the regulatory requirements of the importing countries and destinations before such were even packaged and hauled to the ports for shipment.

As such, she stressed the need for more enhanced regulation of export packaging, pre-shipment testing, and certification to provide some quality assurance to minimize rejects and save Nigeria’s reputation in the international commerce scene.

She said:/‘’The mandate to safeguard the health of the populace through ensuring that food, medicines, cosmetics, medical devices, chemicals, and packaged water are safe, efficacious, and of the right quality in an economy that is overwhelmingly dependent on the importation of the bulk of its finished products and raw materials could never have been actualized without the effective presence of NAFDAC at the ports and land borders.

“Without customs, we will not be able to do a lot of what we have been able to do. The collaboration between Customs and NAFDAC is huge. NAFDAC is a complex organization. We are scientific. We are police and we work with DSS. We work with Interpol and the FBI because of the few unscrupulous stakeholders.

“NAFDAC collaborates with Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Services, to ensure that due diligence is done because over 70 per cent of the products that leave our ports get rejected. Considering the money spent on getting those products out of the country, it is a double loss for both the exporter and the country).

The NAFDAC boss further explained that the Agency has embarked on the optimization and customization of its processes; the Ports Inspection Data-Capture and Risk Management System (PIDCARMS) were presently deployed in all of the nation’s ports and land borders to automatically capture and process data for imported regulated products from the Nigeria Customs Information System (NICIS).