70% Nigerians Living With Untreated Epilepsy – Neurologists

The Nigerian Society of Neurological Sciences (NSNS) has raised an alarm over Nigeria’s widening epilepsy treatment gap. The society said this in a communiqué issued yesterday at the end of its 58th Annual Scientific Conference and General Meeting between February 10 and 12 in Kano.

According to the communiqué, more than 70 per cent of people living with epilepsy in the country are not receiving appropriate anti-seizure medications.

With an estimated epilepsy prevalence of between eight and 13 per 1,000 population in Nigeria—translating to nearly two to three million people affected—experts warned that the country faces a major public health and social challenge if urgent policy interventions are not implemented. The conference brought together 152 delegates from across the six geopolitical zones and the diaspora.

According to the communiqué, the high treatment gap is driven by poor access to specialists, limited diagnostic facilities, the high cost of medicines, stigma, and weak integration of epilepsy care into primary healthcare services.

It noted that, in line with global epidemiology in low- and middleincome countries, over 70 per cent of persons living with epilepsy in Nigeria were not on appropriate anti-seizure medications.

It described the disease as a preventable crisis, adding that epilepsy was treatable and that patients could achieve seizure control with appropriate medications.

The NSNS, however, said affordability remained a major barrier. The group said: “The cost of anti-seizure medicines is prohibitive, particularly for rural dwellers and lowincome households, where out-of-pocket spending dominates health financing.

“Nigeria’s health expenditure remains heavily reliant on household spending, with limited insurance coverage for neurological conditions.” It, therefore, called for improved financing mechanisms, including stronger integration of epilepsy services into the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) and expanded coverage under the national health insurance framework.