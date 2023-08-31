70 Killed As Fire Engulfs Five-Storey Building In S/Africa

More than 70 people, including children, were killed by a house fire in central Johannesburg on Thursday that spread to a five-story structure.

This was announced by the South African emergency services on Thursday, who also noted that 52 more people had been hurt in what is expected to rank among the deadliest fires in recent memory worldwide.

An official reported that bodies were found stacked up at a closed security gate, obstructing people’s ability to flee the fire.

Authorities in the city said that abandoned structures in a poor, criminalised area had been converted into squats.

Accordingly, it stated that most of those living there were foreigners, one resident said.