7 Things You Should Save For: A Guide To Financial Planning

When it comes to money, instant gratification, aka ‘I want to enjoy now! ’is often romanticized over long-term financial security.

Undoubtedly, saving money can feel like an inconvenient thing to do sometimes, but the importance of putting some aside for the future cannot be overemphasized, especially in the current inflation era. Whether it’s for rainy days, shopping sprees, or early retirement, financial planning is key to living a stress-free life.

Basically, you should be able to go out and make memories with friends, spoil yourself and your boo silly and pay bills without having a headache every other month. Sounds sweet, abi?

Well, having a stable lifestyle like that requires a trusted financial partner, and gomoney was made to be that and more. Yes, there are a lot of digital banking options available every other day but one that gets you and your needs without too much wahala is of the essence.

Interestingly, this digital bank is designed to help you save and live your best life with ease, with a feature called goStash, nudging a healthy frugal habit that’s flexible and not boring.

In other words, you don’t need to be a pro at managing your money to use the gomoney app. The creators understand that adulthood and life can get intense, so the bank was designed with you and thousands of other digital-savvy youngsters in mind.

Other than the gostash feature, there’s a split bill option, tracking and categorizing of payments, and the seasonal review: a half-year and full-year report to help you monitor your spending patterns and trends. Basically, it’s an intentional tool for ticking off your financial goals in smart ways.

But we’re focusing on saving right now, so if you need a reality check and guidance, this piece is for you. Ignoring sparing some money for unexpected or essential expenses is lowkey setting yourself up for premium tears and SAPA. So if you hate being broke or confused, check out 7 things you should save for and why:

Emergency Funds: An emergency fund is probably the most crucial savings category to have. It’s what you can call a financial safety net to cover expenses you can’t predict like medical bills, car repairs, or even job loss. Experts say you should save at least 3-6 months’ worth of living expenses in an easily accessible account for peace of mind, avoiding debt, and other emergencies when life throws you a curveball.

Retirement: If retirement at 40 is what you want, then you want to start working on it ASAP. Saving here is not just for the older demographic, it’s just as functional for young people too. The earlier you start, the more time your money has to grow and amount to something for a soft life in your later years.

Education: Investing in education for yourself or your kids if you already have or intend to have any, is a big financial decision. Educational expenses at home and abroad choke! So setting money in place for this over time empowers you to make informed quality choices.

Homeownership: For many people, owning a home is a significant life goal. It provides security and helps to build equity over time, and it’s also a valuable long-term investment. Saving for down payments and other associated costs like property taxes and maintenance is necessary if it’s something you want.

Major Purchases: Fancy or splurge purchases like a new car, a dream vacation, or home renovations will require a good amount of savings. By allocating funds for expenses like these in advance, you avoid taking on high-interest loans and financial strain.

Health and Wellness: Enjoying life in good health is something everyone wants, but efforts have to be made to do that with some good money. Saving for health-related costs, such as health insurance premiums, deductibles, and regular check-ups, ensures that you and your family can access the healthcare you need without breaking the bank.

Investment Opportunities: Once you have a solid financial foundation, consider saving for investment opportunities. Stocks, bonds, real estate, and retirement accounts are popular options for building wealth over time. Investing in any of these can help your money grow faster than simply leaving it in traditional savings accounts.

Now that we’ve given you a solid list of ways to live the baddie or baby boy lifestyle you deserve, you can level up your money game and manage your finances smartly. This way, a future with financial stability is possible through consistency and discipline. Take your first step, and download the gomoney app to enjoy seamless saving and more.