7 Reasons Waxing Is Better Than Shaving

The dictionary described waxing as the process of removing unwanted hair from a part of the body by applying wax and peeling off the wax and hairs together. On the other hand, shaving is the removal of hair, by using a razor or any other kind of bladed implement, to slice it down—to the level of the skin or otherwise.

Cosmetologists and beauty experts have only praises for waxing. Waxing is said to be fabulous, quick, a fordably and safest for removing hair from most areas of the body, like the upper lip, eyebrows, chin, underarms and arms, as well as legs and bikini ar- eas. Reasons to consider waxing over shaving:

Less regrowth

The best known benefit of waxing is that the hair doesn’t grow back very quickly. Waxing lasts longer than shaving, which is the usual alternative. Whilst you may be reaching for the razor again within a day or two, with waxing, you can be hair free for as long as six weeks.

Waxing removes the hairs from the root. With shaving, the hairs are cut off close to skin level. Even with a very close shave, this still leaves a consider- able amount of the hair just below the surface ready to appear in a day or two.

Waxing is like exfoliation

A build-up of dead skin cells and grime on the skin can cause outbreaks, blemishes and dryness. This is why exfoliating is always advised, in order to remove it all. With waxing, all of this is removed for you, as part of the process. The result is that the waxed area is smooth, radiant, clean and fresh.

That said, it’s not specifically an exfoliation method, and for best re- sults, it is recommended to exfoliate a few days before having a wax. Don’t exfoliate for 48 hours either side of your waxing appointment as this can make your skin more sensitive.

Finer regrowth

With waxing, the hair is removed at the follicle. This means that when the hair regenerates and grows back, it does so with a finely tapered end. This end is finer and not stubbly, meaning that even whilst waiting for your next wax, your skin won’t feel as hairy as it would do post-shaving. Over time, individual hairs may stop growing back altogether and you end up with a sparser coverage of hair.

Waxing banishes shaving rash

Shaving rash is inflammation of the skin caused by irritation. If you’re prone to shaving rash, then one of the main hot wax benefits is that you should be able to avoid it ever again. With shaving, you’ll be exposing the area to friction every few days, which only makes inflammation worse. With waxing, you can avoid this for over a month at a time giving your skin a chance to calm down.