7 Persons Burnt Beyond Recognition-IGP

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, yesterday condemned the attack on a United States Consulate convoy, which resulted in the killing and burning beyond recognition of seven persons, including US Embassy local staff and Police Mobile Force Officers.

Unconfirmed reports further added that the attack may have resulted in the likely abduction of two other staff, at Atani Osamale Road, Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State. New Telegraph gathered that the UC convoys were visiting the area to assess its proneness to erosions as part of their humanitarian efforts.

The IGP, while expressing sadness over the attack, in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the number of deaths has increased to seven persons and called for a full investigation on the incident.

The statement reads: “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, CFR, has condemned in its totality the callous attack on a United States Consulate convoy and the killing and burning beyond recognition of seven persons including US Embassy local staff and Police Mobile Force Officers.