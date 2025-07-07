7 Persons Arrested Over Death Of Site Engineer

Seven persons have been arrested by operatives of the Force Criminal Investigative Department (FCID) Alagbon in connection with the death of Badmos Olatunji Monsur during an attack on a Lagos State Government – allocated property in the Agidingbi area of Lagos State.

This is just as the employer of the deceased site engineer, Alhaji Akeem Osuolale, chairman of Nigercat Nigeria Group of Companies raised the alarm over alleged attempt by the sponsors of the arrested persons to sabotage justice by compromising top police officers.

Those arrested were identified as Abdullahi Ogunleye a k a Jogunomi, Ismaila Kayode, Mathew Babayomi, Gbemga Adebayo, Olaoluwa Omosofe, Misiliu Jimoh and Idris Olanrewaju.

The employer, who commended the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun and the former Officer in charge of SIU, CSP Taiwo Oyewale averred that there are pressures from top police officers to release the arrested suspects.

Alhaji Osuolale told newsmen that: “I want to begin by commending the Inspector General of Police and CSP Taiwo Oyewale for swinging into action and arresting seven people in connection with the killing of my site engineer.”

He also questioned the Lagos State government, who allocated the property in question and was fully paid for not speaking out and taking a decisive action against the invaders and their sponsors.