7 PDP, 1 YPP A’Ibom Reps Defect To APC

Seven members of the House of Representatives elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Akwa Ibom State on Thursday defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Also, one lawmaker from the Young Progressives Party (YPP) announced his defection to the APC.

The PDP lawmakers who switched allegiance include Etteh Okpolupm (Eket/Onna/Esit Eket/Ibeno Federal Constituency), Ekpo Asuquo (Etinan/Nsit Ubium), Odudoh Uduak (Ikot Abasi/Mkpat Enin/Eastern Obolo), Okon Bassey (Itu/Ibiono Ibom), Martins Esin (Oron/Mbo/Okobo/Udung Uko/Urue Offong/Oruko), Idem Unyime (Ukanafun/Oruk Anam), and Essiet Udo (Uyo/Uruan/Nsit Atai/Ibesikpo Asutan).

Ukpongudo Effiong, representing Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency, also defected from the YPP to the APC.

The lawmakers, in separate letters addressed to Speaker Tajudeen Abbas—read during Thursday’s plenary—cited persistent crises within their respective political parties as the reason for their defection. They explained that their decisions were reached after wide consultations with party leaders and constituents.

Reacting to the development, House Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda, urged the Speaker to declare the seats of the defectors vacant. He argued that the claim of internal crisis in the PDP was unfounded, pointing to a recent Supreme Court ruling which affirmed that no such crisis exists in the party.

Chinda urged the Speaker to uphold the provisions of Section 68 of the 1999 Constitution by declaring the seats vacant, stating that it would be the honorable course of action.

It will be recalled that in June, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, also defected from the PDP to the APC, along with nearly all members of the State House of Assembly.