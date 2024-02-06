New Telegraph

February 6, 2024
7 men arraigned for allegedly tampering with NNPCL pipeline

Seven men yesterday appeared before a Federal High Court in Lagos State for allegedly tampering with a petroleum product pipeline. The defendants are Godbless Ebi, Gabriel Otovor, Saheed Abdularahman, Anthony Arubayan, John Adebayo, Emmanuel Ajayi, and Godwin Joseph. They were arraigned before Justice Abimbola Awogboro on a two-count charge of conspiracy and unlawfully tampering with petroleum pipeline.

They, however, pleaded not guilty. Prosecution counsel, Mrs. O. Halima, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Jan. 10 at Obawole, Fagba, Lagos State. The alleged offences contravene Sections 1(19) and 3(6) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Law of the Federation, 2004.

The court granted the defendants bail in the sum of five million naira each, with two sureties in like sum. The court also ordered that one of the sureties must have a landed property. It adjourned the case until March 11 for trial, and ordered that the defendants should be kept at the Ikoyi Custodial Facility, pending perfection of their bail

