7 Killed In Niger Auto Crash

Seven persons have been confirmed dead following a ghastly motor accident around Batati/Lanle and Kutigi in Lavun Local Government Area of Niger State.

It was reliably learnt that the accident occurred around 8pm on Monday when a Toyota Corolla vehicle was trying to overtake another vehicle and rammed into an oncoming Lagos bound tanker.

Findings have it that the victims are farmers who migrated from Niger Zone B due to insecurity to Dasu village in Lavun Local Government Area of the state to continue with their farming activities.

Giving an account of the incident, the Assistant Commander of Road Transport Employee Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Kutigi branch, Mohammed Sanusi, said that it was a head-on collision between the two vehicles.

“I was shocked when I saw the way the bodies looked in the crushed vehicle, tears rolled down my eyes uncontrollably, may God Almighty forgive their shortcomings.”

He stated that it took the efforts of the Road Safety Commission personnel, Red Cross and the Road Transport Employee Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) who assisted to evacuate and retrieve the bodies in Dasu village on Tuesday morning.

In a First Information Report (FIR) from the RS7.28 Kutigi Unit Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and made available to newsmen in Minna, it was stated that the victims were taken to General Hospital, Kutigi for doctor’s confirmation and handed over to their relatives for burials.

The FIR by RC- CC EZEKA stated that nine people (four males and five females) were involved in the accident out of which seven which included two males and five females died.

