7 Killed, 3 Critically Injured As Bandits Go On Rampage In Plateau

At least seven persons have been confirmed killed and three others critically injured following a brutal attack at Ratatis Community in Dorowa Babuje district of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State on Sunday night.

A resident of the community, Albert Dung, who confirmed the attack yesterday morning, said it was carried out by bandits suspected to be Fulani militias who stormed the area at about 7:30pm and shot indiscriminately for several hours, setting houses and farmlands ablaze.

“The attackers who were Fulani bandits, invaded the Ratatis Community in Dorowa Babuje at about 7:30pm and shot sporadically, killing seven people instantly while three others were critically injured and were later rushed to a hospital,” Dung said.

He added that before the attack, there was a security alert of an impending invasion and calls were made to the Barkin Ladi Sector Command of the Operation Enduring Peace, OPEP, but the distress calls were ignored.

“Before the attack, there was a warning alert and calls were made to the Barkin Ladi Sector Command of the Operation Enduring Peace but they refused to respond to the calls.

“As a result of that, the bandits had a field day and operated for several hours unchecked,” he stated. The National Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youths Moulder-Association (BYM), Rwang Tengwong, who also confirmed the attack in a brief statement yesterday, called on security operatives to step up their game to protect rural communities against future attacks.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and the entire Berom Community during this dark time,” Tengwong added.