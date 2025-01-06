7 Injured In Rivers Building Collapse

Share

A three-storey building has collapsed in the Ikwerre Local Government Area, of Rivers State, but according to the Rivers Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mr Evans Bipi, no life was lost in the incident.

The Commissioner yesterday in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Emeka Idika, said that the affected building under construction collapsed on Saturday.

According to him, a timely rescue mission by the ministry and that of the Special Duties alongside other joint efforts averted the loss of lives as victims were taken to the hospital for medical care.

The commissioner said no fewer than seven persons sustained various degrees of injuries in the incident. “It is unfortunate that we are beginning the year with this tragic incident, though no life was lost, this is the 4th building collapse we are witnessing in the state since I assumed office.

