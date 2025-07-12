7 Division Commissions New Accommodation

In a renewed effort to enhance the welfare of troops, the Nigerian Army’s 7 Division has inaugurated newly constructed and renovated accommodation for personnel involved in Operation Hadin Kai.

The facilities, which include one-bedroom and two-bedroom quarters for senior non-commissioned officers (SNCOs) and other ranks, were commissioned on Friday at the Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, Brigadier General Oguchikwu Unachukwu, urged troops to intensify efforts to bring an end to the over-decade-long insurgency in the North-East.

“I urge you all to redouble your efforts to end this insurgency. I know we can do it. The Chief of Army Staff has done so much for this Division, and we must reciprocate by giving our best to the mission,” he said.

Unachukwu expressed gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, stating that the commissioning of the projects was a significant step in improving the welfare and operational effectiveness of troops.

“With gratitude to Almighty God, I stand here with great pride to commission newly constructed SNCOs quarters and renovated 2 x 30 family CBQs part of the 16 ongoing projects in this cantonment,” the GOC said.

“These projects align with the COAS’s command philosophy, which emphasizes sound administration through the welfare of troops. This ceremony marks a milestone in our continuous efforts to improve the living conditions of our personnel and their families.”

He added that improving soldiers’ welfare through better housing infrastructure is vital to maintaining morale and combat readiness.

Also speaking, the Commander of the 47 Engineering Brigade, Brigadier General A.O. Kazeem, noted that the facilities commissioned are part of 15 projects initiated by the Chief of Army Staff to address accommodation needs in line with his vision for troop welfare.

“I’m pleased to report that the facilities being commissioned boast state-of-the-art features and amenities aimed at enhancing the quality of life for our troops,” he said. “From improved infrastructure to well-reticulated water systems, everything was done with the comfort of our personnel in mind.”

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Master Warrant Officer Dahiru Magaji expressed appreciation to the COAS, the Theatre Commander Major General Abdulsalami Abubakar, and the GOC for the gesture.

“On behalf of all beneficiaries, I thank the COAS, the Theatre Commander, and the GOC for this generous provision. We promise to take care of the facilities and to remain loyal, committed, and focused on ending the insurgency,” he said.