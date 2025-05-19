7 Confirmed Dead, 16 Others Injured In Niger Auto Crash

Share

No fewer than seven persons have died in a truck accident along Lambata -Bida area of Katcha Local Government Area of Niger State.

Confirming the incident, the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), disclosed that the accident happened in a bad portion of the road.

In a statement by the Director General, NSEMA, Abdullahi Baba-Arah and made available to Journalists, the Agency said the truck which crashed around 3am yesterday was carrying Federal Government’s grains, and some passengers numbering 36, all male heading for Kano from Lagos.

According to Baba-Arah, “NSEMA received a report of a truck accident at Essa Community along Agaie -Badeggi Road of Katcha LGA of Niger State.

“Apart from the seven people who lost their lives, 11 others sustained a high degree of injuries, while five people sustained minor injuries. Some of the injured have been taken to Badeggi and Agaie health centres.

“The truck was carrying Federal Government grains, and some passengers numbering 36, all male were heading to Kano from Lagos.”

He added that five people who sustained minor injuries and others were taken away by their colleagues as most of the dead were also taken away by their relatives.

The Director General noted Furthermore that search and rescue operations were carried out by NSEMA alongside commuters and some villagers near the scene of the incident.

