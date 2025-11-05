7 Climbers Dead After Nepal Avalanche

At least seven climbers, including five foreigners and two Nepalis, have died after being hit by an avalanche on a Himalayan peak in north-eastern Nepal, expedition agency Seven Summit Treks said.

The incident happened at 09:00 local time (03:15 GMT) on Monday near the base camp of the Yalung Ri mountain in Dolakha district. Rescuers located two bodies, and are still searching for the remaining five, who are believed to have been buried by snow.

Eight others have been rescued and are in the capital Kathmandu getting treatment for their injuries. All these climbers were part of a group that set out over an hour before the avalanche hit, the district police chief told BBC Nepali.