7 Arrested Over Killing Of Site Engineer In Lagos

Operatives of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Alagbon, have arrested seven suspects in connection with the death of a site engineer, Badmos Olatunji Monsur, who was reportedly killed during an attack on a Lagos State Government-allocated property in the Agidingbi area of Lagos.

The suspects, identified as Abdullahi Ogunleye (aka Jogunomi), Ismaila Kayode, Mathew Babayomi, Gbemiga Adebayo, Olaoluwa Omosofe, Misiliu Jimoh, and Idris Olanrewaju, were allegedly part of a violent group that invaded the property, resulting in the tragic incident.

Speaking with journalists, Akeem Osuolale, Chairman of Nigercat Nigeria Group of Companies and employer of the deceased, raised concerns over alleged attempts by powerful individuals to obstruct justice by pressuring police authorities to release the arrested suspects.

“I want to begin by commending the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, and the former head of the Special Investigation Unit (SIU), CSP Taiwo Oyewale, for acting swiftly and arresting some of those responsible for the killing of my site engineer,” Osuolale stated.

He, however, expressed dismay at what he described as the silence and inaction of the Lagos State Government, which allocated the property in question and received all statutory payments.

“We had arrested some of the attackers in the past and took them to Alausa Police Division and FCID Alagbon, but surprisingly, they were released the same day. Meanwhile, some of my workers and colleagues of the deceased are still being detained on the orders of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police,” he added.

Osuolale insisted that all legal processes for acquiring the land were duly followed and fees paid. He also claimed that prior petitions were submitted to the police before the fatal attack, but the suspects allegedly compromised law enforcement operatives.

“They’ve threatened to kill me and my workers and bragged about having the police in their pockets. Some of them even have a history of murder in Ogun State. Now, they have stationed over 25 heavily armed thugs on the site where my worker was killed,” he alleged.

He further disclosed that following a petition to the IGP, a discreet investigation was launched, leading to the arrest of the suspects during a raid by CSP Taiwo Oyewale’s team.

“Unfortunately, there is mounting pressure on CSP Oyewale from some senior police officers to release the arrested suspects,” he said.

Osuolale also alleged that the sponsors of the suspected killers have vowed to manipulate the legal system. “They boasted that they control the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and that, at worst, the suspects would be charged and released.”

He called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to intervene and ensure justice is served for the slain site engineer, warning that failure to act decisively could embolden further lawlessness.