7 Abia LGAs to Get W’Bank Rural Road Grant

Share

He said the organisation would work closely with member states of United Nations including Nigeria to mobilise resources to be able to fully implement the programmes.

Loum said: “WFP Nigeria CSP 2023 t0 2027 a five-year project has a dedicated activity for strengthening institutional capacities and enhanced enabling environment in line with national target to achieve zero hunger by 2030.

“The project focus on food technology, fortification of supply chain management, improving nutrition and emergency preparedness responses.

Share

Please follow and like us: