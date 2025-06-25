7 Abducted, Motorcycles Stolen In Fresh Bandit Attack On Niger Community

Share

At least seven residents of HayinGando village in Niger State have been abducted by suspected armed bandits in a renewed wave of violence.

Sources, who confirmed the incident to Zagazola Makama, a security expert, said it happened on Sunday, adding that it was part of ongoing assaults by insurgents and criminal groups in the region.

The kidnapped individuals have been identified as Sani Mohammed, Yahaya Sani, Ibrahim Harka, Naraki Habu, Zargali Auwal, Auwal Gandu, and Musbahu Ruwa, all male residents of the affected community.

During the raid, the assailants also carted away five unregistered motorcycles belonging to the victims.

In response, troops of the Nigerian Army and other joint security forces have been deployed to the area to intensify search operations and secure the safe return of the abducted individuals.

