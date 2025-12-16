7 Abducted As Bandit’s Raid Gwarzo Village, Hometown Of Kano Deputy Gov

The hometown of Kano Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam, has come under heavy bandit attack, sending fear and uncertainty into the community, as seven residents were whisked away by the assailants in nearby village.

Local Radio in Kano reported that the violent attack occurred in Zurin Mahauta Village, located within the Lakwaya area of Gwarzo Local Government on Sunday night.

The report said that armed men stormed the community under the cover of darkness and unleashed terror on unsuspecting residents, although no immediate report of killing of anybody.

Gwarzo, an ancient town situated about 75 kilometres North of Kano city, shares a boundary with Shanono Local Government Area and has largely remained calm until the latest security breach.

According to reports, the gunmen carried out the operation in a daring manner, moving swiftly before whisking away their victims to an unknown destination.

The Village Head of Zurin Mahauta, Murtala Mai Unguwa, confirmed the incident, describing it as a shocking and disturbing development for the community.

He disclosed that security operatives responded promptly to distress calls and arrived at the scene in good time, preventing further casualties and escalation of the attack.

Mai Unguwa added that security agencies have since launched a massive manhunt for the assailants, assuring residents that efforts are ongoing to rescue the abducted victims and restore peace to the area.

At the time of going to press, there was no word from relevant security agencies connected with the security of lives and property.