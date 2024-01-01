7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan, Tsunami Issues Warning

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.4 has hit Northern Japan, according to the country’s Meteorological Agency.

According to the agency, a tsunami warning along coastal regions of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama prefectures on Monday.

All residents must evacuate immediately to higher ground,” NHK said after the quake hit the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture around 4:10 pm local time (07:10 GMT).

READ ALSO:

It warned torrents of water could reach as high as 5 meters (16.5 feet).

Hokuriku Electric Power said it is checking for any irregularities at its nuclear power plants.