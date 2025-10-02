6th Real Estate Discussions And Awards Holds October In Lagos

Thinkmint Nigeria, a leading platform dedicated to creating strategic events, networking opportunities and business solutions that drive growth across Africa’s real estate and investment sectors, has concluded plans to host the 6th edition of the Real Estate Discussions and Awards (REDA), a premier two-day event dedicated to advancing Africa’s real estate sector.

The event scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 21 and Wednesday, 22 October at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja GRA, Lagos, will bring together developers, investors, policymakers, and industry leaders for transformative conversations, exhibitions, and strategic networking opportunities.

With the theme: ‘Back to the Basics- The Future of Real Estate’, this year’s edition will feature keynote addresses, masterclasses, in-depth discussions, and exhibitions spotlighting innovations and opportunities across the real estate value chain.

Attendees will also participate in high-level networking sessions, receptions designed for deal-making, and the prestigious REDA Awards, which celebrate excellence and innovation in Africa’s real estate ecosystem.

REDA 2025 is supported by the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC), Ministry of Finance Incorporated, Urban Shelter, Purple Group, Elanorris Real Estate, Axial Pacific Real Estate, Dormot Technologies, Moradia Limited, and Babalakin & Co. Accordingly, Keynote speakers for REDA 2025 include Dr. Armstrong Takang, CEO, Ministry of Finance Incorporated, and Engr. Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, Honourable Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Lagos State.