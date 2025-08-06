6th Efunkoya Table Tennis Tournament Serves Off August 12

All is set for the 6th edition of the annual Adegboyega Efunkoya National Cadet Table Tennis Championships, scheduled to take place from August 12 to 16 at the National Stadium and Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

According to Ranti Lajide, spokesperson for the Efunkoya Sports Foundation, this year’s tournament is themed “Producing Educated Champions” and will feature a unique blend of competition and mentorship. Former Nigerian table tennis stars from around the world are expected to return to mentor and inspire the next generation of players.

“The Championship is attracting increased sponsorship interest, especially from our former players in the diaspora. Eight new contributors from the United States, England, and Asia have joined the initiative,” Lajide revealed.

He also noted that the 2025 edition will serve as a preparatory event for the upcoming Youth Games in Asaba later this month. So far, 16 boys’ clubs and 13 girls’ clubs from Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Edo, Niger, Osun, and Kwara states have confirmed participation in both the clinic and the tournament.

A two-day training clinic, led by six top national coaches, will precede the competition. Alongside the clinic, a mentorship programme will run to support the holistic development of the young athletes.

Quarterfinalists in both the boys’ and girls’ categories will earn automatic qualification for the second edition of the Atanda Musa National Invitational Top 16 Classic.

“We’re proud of the impact this tournament has had since its inception. Several alumni are now part of the senior national team,” Lajide noted.

“Matthew Kuti, the inaugural boys’ champion, is now the national champion. In the girls’ category, players like Aishat Rabiu and Favour Ojo have progressed to the junior national team after competing in previous editions.”

He emphasised that the Foundation’s mission goes beyond sporting excellence, echoing the legacy of Dr. Adegboyega Efunkoya, a pioneer who championed the integration of sports and education.