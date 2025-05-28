6th Anniversary: Monarch Hails Kwara Gov For Outstanding Service

Share

The Onidera of Idera in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, Oba James Oladipo Buremoh, has felicitated Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on the occasion of the 6th Anniversary of his administration, describing it as six years of outstanding service and unparalleled accomplishments.

The Monarch lauded the Governor for the numerous achievements of his administration in the past six years across all sectors of the economy, especially the rehabilitation of the Owode Ofaro – Idera – Alaabe road, which has contributed in no small measure to boosting the economy of the area and curbing rural-urban migration in the State.

Oba Buremoh also acknowledged

the administration’s people-oriented programmes, such as youth/women empowerment, health insurance coverage for the people of the State, particularly for the downtrodden and vulnerable individuals, tremendous improvements to health, education and water facilities across the State, massive road construction across the State, and huge support for farmers, among others, thereby making life more meaningful and bearable for the citizenry.

He commended Governor AbdulRazaq for the urban renewal programme of his administration, which, the Monarch noted, has greatly transformed the State, particularly the capital city of Ilorin.

He said: “Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is indeed Godsend. Within a spate of six years, he has transformed Kwara State. It is particularly noteworthy that the Governor has virtually touched most communities across the State with the massive developmental drive of his administration with a view to curbing rural-urban migration in the State.”

While wishing Governor AbdulRazaq more successes in the remaining two years of his second term, Oba Buremoh assured him of the unalloyed support of the people of his domain.

Share