NIS Clears 60k Passports’ Backlog In 4 Days – FG

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo von Tuesday announced that the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has successfully processed and cleared a backlog of nearly 60,000 cases out of over 200,000 pending passport applications in just four working days.

This development by the NIS followed a directive by the Minister of Interior, Hon. Tunde-Oji, last Thursday that all pending passport applications be cleared and processed within two weeks.

This was disclosed when the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

Alao Babatunde, the Media and Publicity Adviser to the Minister of Interior in a statement made available to newsmen said, “When we came on board, the passport crisis was an embarrassment. And, we said: it cannot continue!”

“As of this morning, I can tell you that about 60,000 passport backlogs have been cleared, specifically 59,906.

“On Wednesday, September 6, 2023, when I gave the 2-week ultimatum, we had over 200,000 backlogs. We have recorded progress, and I maintain my word that those backlogs must be cleared.”

“According to Edu, the visitation was informed by the need to extend its hand of partnership to collaborate with the ministry as it seeks to drastically reduce human trafficking and other related challenges including poor veterans’ welfare, underemployment, and poverty among citizens.

“Dr Beta Edu noted that the ministry was in the best position to solve issues of human trafficking as it plays a supervisory role on the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS,” the statement added.

Dr. Tunji-Oji, in his reaction, noted that the ministry would always welcome such initiative as it goes in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. “His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed us to see the place of partnership as agents of his #RenewedHope Agenda, and we are here to deliver on this mandate,” he said. “We assure you of our support. Your initiative is progressive and commendable, especially at this crucial time in the history of our country. There is a lot of work to be done, and we cannot work in silos as the President has directed.” “So, you can be assured that our ministry is ready to work with you on any solution we consider thoughtful and progressive like the ones you have shared. “We may only have to expand it to include the welfare of inmates in our correctional homes as they are Nigerians as well. “Let’s see how they can benefit from your welfare packages. Of course, there is a lot we can achieve together.” The Minister of Interior in a similar engagement on Tuesday, also hosted his counterpart from the Ministry of Tourism, Mrs Lola Ade-John.