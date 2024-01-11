$6BN Mambila Deal: Court Remands Agunloye in Kuje Prison

An Abuja High Court in Apo yesterday remanded former Minister of Power and Steel, Olu Agunloye, in the Kuje Correctional Centre over an alleged $6 billion fraud. This followed his arraignment by the Economic and Fi- nancial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on seven counts border- ing on fraudulent award of contract and official corruption.

As minister, Agunloye was alleged to have awarded a contract titled: “Construction of 3,960mw Mambila Hydroelectric Power Station on a Build, Operate and Transfer Basis” to Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited with- out any budgetary provision, approval and cash backing on May 22, 2003. According to the EFCC, the offence is contrary to and punishable under Section 22(4) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

On August 10, 2019, he was said to have corruptly received N3,600,000.00 from Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited (SPTCL) and Leno Adesanya for having conveyed the “approval of the Federal Government for the construction of the 3,960 megawatts Mambila Hydroelectric Power Station” in favour of SPTCL. However, the ex-minister pleaded not guilty to all the charges. Prosecution counsel Abba Muhammed asked the court for a trial date and to remand the defendant in a correctional centre.

Defence counsel, Adola Adedipe (SAN), informed the court that he had filed a bail application for the defendant and prayed the court to grant him bail and commit him to the custody of the EFCC. Justice J.O Onwuegbuzie ruled that the defendant be remanded in the Kuje Correctional Centre and fixed today for hearing of the bail application. The EFCC had earlier declared Agulonye wanted in connection with the $6 billion power scheme involving the Mambila hydropower project.

Agunloye, who was a minister in the Chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s government be- tween 1999 and 2003, was fin- gered in the controversy about the Mambila power project, especially by Obasanjo, who accused him of illegally awarding the scheme with approval by the Federal Executive Council. However, Agunloye denied any wrongdoing in the project and said Obasanjo was merely distorting information against him.