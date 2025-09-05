691,639 EEDC Customers In S’East Unmetered, Says NERC

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), has revealed that 691,639 electricity customers in the South East are unmetered by the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC). Senior Manager, NERC, Mr Chinedu Anyigor, made the revelation at a three-day Town hall/ Complaint Resolution Forum for customers of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) yesterday in Awka.

He said: “As at June 2025, in the South East region, where EEDC distributes electricity, 704,801 out of a total of 1,369,440 customers are metered, while 691,639 remain unmetered. “We encourage residents, who are not comfortable with estimated billing to key into the metering programme.”

Anyigor identified metering as one of the major complaints and issues in the electricity industry. He said both customers and distribution companies were affected by metering issues, as some customers use electricity without paying, leading to revenue losses for the distribution companies.

According to him, the Federal Government approved the national mass metering programme to ensure a balance. The manager noted that many customers were also unaware of their rights and obligations.