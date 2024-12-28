Share

The Malian Government on Friday announced that at least 69 people, including 25 Malian migrants, lost their lives when a boat sank off Morocco’s territorial waters on December 19.

Mossa Ag Attaher, Mali’s

The Minister for Malians Abroad and African Integration, ossa Ag Attaher who made this disclosure said the victims were aboard a makeshift vessel carrying around 80 passengers.

According to the government, only 11 people survived the tragedy, all of whom were Malian nationals, adding that a crisis unit has been established to monitor the situation and provide updates as more details emerge.

“Twenty-five young Malians are unfortunately formally identified among the victims,” the statement read.

The ill-fated boat was attempting the perilous Atlantic migration route, which takes migrants from West African coasts to Spain’s Canary Islands. This route has become increasingly dangerous, with thousands of migrants losing their lives while seeking better opportunities abroad.

Years of conflict, poverty, unemployment, and the effects of climate change on agricultural livelihoods in the Sahel region, including Mali, continue to drive many young people to undertake such deadly journeys.

The Atlantic migration route, which spans the coasts of Mauritania and Morocco, is one of the world’s most treacherous pathways.

In 2024 alone, nearly 5,000 migrants are reported to have died at sea in the first five months, according to the migration rights group Walking Borders.

These numbers underline the growing risks faced by those attempting to cross the Atlantic in search of a better future.

