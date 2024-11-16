68 Obaseki’s Allies Get Injunction Pending Suit Outcome

Share

No fewer than 68 political associates of Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki have secured injunction against the Nigerian Police from arrest over a petition submitted by the acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state pending the determination of the substantive case.

Some of the associates include political appointees, local government area chairman, aides among others.

In the suit marked B/266M/2024 with the 68 of them as applicants and the Inspector General of Police, Commissioner of Police, Edo State, Deputy Inspector Police (Force CID Abuja) and the Police Service Commission (PSC) as respondents, brought before the State High Court, the applicants through their counsel, Olayiwola Afolabi SAN sought for an interim Injunction against their arrest.

In granting their request, presiding judge, Justice A. T. Momodu ruled that “An order of interim injunction is hereby made restraining the respondents either by themselves, police officers in their department and/or any police officer acting under their instruction from inviting, arresting and detaining the applicants in any of respondents office, in respect of the petition written by the chairman of All Progressives Congress (Edo State) dated 18/07/2024 to the 1st respondent pending the hearing and determination of the originating Motion filed by the applicant’s in the enforcement of their fundamental human right.

“It is further ordered that the enrolled order be served along with the originating motion on the respondents.”

